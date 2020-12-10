State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 76,155 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 620.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

