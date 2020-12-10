State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 89,239 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in LKQ by 10.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

