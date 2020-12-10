State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 20,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,843. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

