State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,394 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $246.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

