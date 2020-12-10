State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 89,239 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after buying an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

