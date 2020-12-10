State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

