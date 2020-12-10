State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,147,256 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 428,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

