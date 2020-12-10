State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $498.32 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $522.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.