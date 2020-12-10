State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

