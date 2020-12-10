State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,924 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

