State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

