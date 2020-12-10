State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 141.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $203,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $34,894,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $498.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $522.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.58.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

