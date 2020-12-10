State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.56 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,147,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

NYSE KEYS opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

