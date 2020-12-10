State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total value of $2,968,573.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,936 shares of company stock worth $16,758,772. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $271.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

