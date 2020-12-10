State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.49 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $212,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $524,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 198.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,572 shares of company stock valued at $47,347,546. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

