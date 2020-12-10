State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $9.38 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after buying an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in State Street by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,301,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE:STT opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

