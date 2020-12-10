State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.