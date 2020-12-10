State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

