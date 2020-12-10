State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $449.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.