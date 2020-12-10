State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,619.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 296,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

