State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,016 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

