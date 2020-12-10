State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 135,593 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,593 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,784,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.