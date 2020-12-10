State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 166,913 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

