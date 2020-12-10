State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 18,501 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,828 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CX Institutional grew its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $31,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,806 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

