State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 30,930 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,767,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

GE stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

