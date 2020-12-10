State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 47,522 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,522 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

