State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 644 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

SNPS stock opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

