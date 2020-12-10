State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,280 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

