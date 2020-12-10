State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,797 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 504 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $90,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

