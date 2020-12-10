State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of GE opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

