State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,072 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after buying an additional 531,201 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $61,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $195.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

