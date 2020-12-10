State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,846,814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $78,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

STT opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

