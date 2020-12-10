Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,473 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,072% compared to the average daily volume of 298 put options.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,238 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

