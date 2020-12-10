SVB Leerink Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $120.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $86.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares valued at $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 58.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

