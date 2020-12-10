SVB Leerink Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $47.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,956 shares of company stock worth $14,648,196 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 759,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

