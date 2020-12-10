Telsey Advisory Group Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $18.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GameStop stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GameStop by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GameStop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

