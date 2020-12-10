The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $863.45.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $936.23 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,967,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

