The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,572 shares of company stock worth $47,347,546 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

