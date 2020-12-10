The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.31. The Home Depot posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.11. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

