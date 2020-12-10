The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

