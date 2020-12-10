The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,904 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

