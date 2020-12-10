The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $40.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
