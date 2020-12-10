The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

