The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

LOVE stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

