The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

