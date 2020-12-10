The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 5,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

