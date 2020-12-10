The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 5,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

