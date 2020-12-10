The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 869.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

