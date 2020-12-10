Tina Miller Sells 900 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LAD opened at $279.26 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

