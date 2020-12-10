Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) vs. Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Head to Head Analysis

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Telkom SA SOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 4.97 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Telkom SA SOC $2.81 billion 0.39 $146.47 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Telkom SA SOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15% Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and Telkom SA SOC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Telkom SA SOC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Telkom SA SOC beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity. It also provides fixed-line data services that consist of domestic and international data transmission services, and related information technology services; data center operations, including e-commerce, application service provider, hosting, data storage, email, and security services; and wideband code division multiple access services, such as fixed voice services, data services, and nomadic voice services. In addition, the company offers mobile communication services comprising voice services, data services, and handset sales services; and information and technology communication services, such as cloud services, infrastructure services, workspace services, and integration management services, as well as sells hardware and network equipment. Further, it provides directory and wireless data services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

