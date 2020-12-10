Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) PT Raised to GBX 350

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £624.05 million and a PE ratio of 28.03. Tyman plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

