Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) PT Raised to GBX 350

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £624.05 million and a PE ratio of 28.03. Tyman plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).
About Tyman plc (TYMN.L)
